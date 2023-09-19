Tuesday, September 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video | Mexico’s “extraterrestrials” were allowed to be examined by doctors

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Video | Mexico’s “extraterrestrials” were allowed to be examined by doctors

The video shows how the creatures were examined on Monday.

of Mexico The “extraterrestrial beings” presented at the congress last week were able to be examined by doctors on Monday, reports the Reuters news agency.

The small gray “bodies” have three fingers on each hand and a thin skull. The UFO enthusiast who presented the creatures claims that they were not human. However, there is no evidence of their origin from outside the Earth. No confirmed information on the age of the “bodies” has been given, but they have been claimed to be up to 1,800 years old.

A forensics expert who participated in the presentation of the creatures at the congress Jose de Jesus Zalce Benitez however, recent studies showed that the bodies had not been manipulated, for example by combining parts of several skeletons.

The video attached to this article showcases the creature studies on Monday.

#Video #Mexicos #extraterrestrials #allowed #examined #doctors

See also  Tikkurila | The police do not suspect a crime in Thursday's balcony accident - a woman fell from the balcony of the same house in March
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Xbox and the leaks: the US FTC claims it is not to blame and points the finger at Microsoft

Xbox and the leaks: the US FTC claims it is not to blame and points the finger at Microsoft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result