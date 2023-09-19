Video | Mexico’s “extraterrestrials” were allowed to be examined by doctors

The video shows how the creatures were examined on Monday.

of Mexico The “extraterrestrial beings” presented at the congress last week were able to be examined by doctors on Monday, reports the Reuters news agency.

The small gray “bodies” have three fingers on each hand and a thin skull. The UFO enthusiast who presented the creatures claims that they were not human. However, there is no evidence of their origin from outside the Earth. No confirmed information on the age of the “bodies” has been given, but they have been claimed to be up to 1,800 years old.

A forensics expert who participated in the presentation of the creatures at the congress Jose de Jesus Zalce Benitez however, recent studies showed that the bodies had not been manipulated, for example by combining parts of several skeletons.

The video attached to this article showcases the creature studies on Monday.