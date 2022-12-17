CDMX.- Mexican journalists raised their voices in support of Ciro Gómez Leyvawho was attacked with bullets on the night of Thursday, December 15, 200 meters from his home in Mexico City (CDMX).

Denise Maerker, Jorge Ramos, Leo Zuckermann, Raymundo Riva Palacio, Sergio Aguayo, Héctor de Mauleón, Jorge Zepeda Patterson, Azucena Uresti, Salvador García Soto are some of the communicators who They positioned themselves against the attack on Ciro Gómez Leyva.

“The condemnation against the attack on Ciro Gómez Leyva has been unanimous, because silence is fertile ground for the abuse and tyranny of the powerful. Our solidarity, dear @cirogomezl”, published the communicator Joaquín López-Dóriga on his Twitter account ‘@lopezdoriga’.

In the collaborative clip it was recalled that in the last 22 years there have been 157 homicides against media professionals Communication.

“This is not a matter for the journalistic union, it is something that affects the entire country, the entire society regardless of socioeconomic or geographical situation (…) because silence is fertile ground for abuse and tyranny by the powerful,” they said. .

Sabina Berman clarified that journalistic work is essential for a society to live in democracy. That is why they defend freedom of expression to ensure that all voices are heard.

Another journalist attacked

At around 11:20 p.m. (CDMX time) two people on a motorcycle approached the vehicle driven by the Imagen TV journalist and opened fire on several occasions at angles that would reflect an attempted murder.

The communicator survived thanks to the fact that his truck was armored.

Gómez Leyva notified the authorities immediately and published what happened on his Twitter account ‘@cirogomezl’, where he gave the details and shared some photographs of how the car was after the impacts.