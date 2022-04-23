Users of social networks denounced a neighbor of Metepecin the State of Mexico, after he attacked a private security worker at the residence where he lives for allegedly preventing his worker from entering.

According to the video recording, apparently made by one of the surveillance workers of the Residencial San Carlos, in Metepec, the woman, who was called “Lady escupitajo” in networks, rebukes her for not letting her “girl”, who would have left waiting at the entrance to the subdivision for the neighbor to go get her, claiming that she left her standing despite being from the old age.

While the victim only replies that she will continue to do her job, because the neighbor claims to have been going through the scene for three years, when they should let her go alone because they have seen her there before, while yelling at her that she should get out of there. .

However, after hearing his response, the aggressor makes fun of him and then spits in his mouth, which the security guard had uncovered with the face mask on the chin, while the other was wearing nothing, spitting on him again seconds later after his victim told him he doesn’t know who he is and that he doesn’t care either.

He doesn’t care about the video

“We’re going to make it personal as far as it goes. You do know who I am, right? You know who I am? I do know who you are and you’ve screwed up and screwed up, even with me.” covid“, says the neighbor after spitting on him twice.

In addition, although she knows that she is being recorded, she slaps the police, who tries to move away so as not to be hit again, while an elderly man, who was with her, pulls her by the arm and tells her to leave him. So, if you are bothered by reporting to the police, while she says she has already done it and leaving, she yells at her victim “Make it big, come on!”.