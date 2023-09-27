Zuckerberg described the products as combining the virtual and real worlds, and stressed that among what Meta has provided is low-cost or free artificial intelligence that can be integrated into daily routines.

The MetaQuest virtual reality headset is the most popular in the emerging field of virtual reality, and company executives described it as the best value in the industry, referring to the imminent release of an expensive headset from Apple.

Zuckerberg, speaking from a central courtyard on the sprawling Meta campus in Silicon Valley, said that a new generation of Ray-Ban smart glasses from Meta would start being released on October 17 at a price of $299.

The device will include a new assistant from Meta that works with artificial intelligence and will be able to broadcast live what the user sees on Facebook and Instagram, which is an achievement compared to the previous generation’s ability to take pictures.

Earlier during the presentation, Zuckerberg said that the latest mixed reality headset (Quest) will begin rolling out on October 10.

Zuckerberg’s statements came at the Meta Connect conference, which is the social media company’s largest event this year, in addition to being the first conference held in person since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

It also introduced the first consumer-oriented generative artificial intelligence products, including a chatbot (Meta AI Chatbot) that can generate text responses and realistic images.

“It’s not just about answering inquiries,” Zuckerberg explained. “It’s about entertainment and helping you do things to connect with the people around you.”