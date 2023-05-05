Eliminated from the Champions League and the French Cup, and current leader of Ligue 1 but with Olympique de Marseille eating at their heels, five points behind, Galtier’s Paris Saint Germain is not exactly characterized by being a team that will remain in the history of the club for having achieved important titles, and its cycle sounds more like failure considering the magnitude of the figures it has.
One of them is that of Lionel Messi, the best player on the planet and recently world champion with the Argentine team in Qatar 2022, who already feels more outside than inside of the Parisian cast from June 30and more after the decision that the institution made with the “Flea”.
The 35-year-old from Rosario was fined a two-week suspension, in which he will not receive his salary, he will not play with the team nor will he be able to show up to practice with the rest of his teammates. This is because the club considers that it has been “a serious mistake” that Messi traveled to Saudi Arabiawhere he went with his family last Monday to meet some commercial commitments as Tourist Ambassador of that country.
The “10” has just published a video on his Instagram story where he apologized for what happened: “I thought we were going to have a day off after the game. I had organized this trip and I couldn’t cancel it. I had already canceled it before. I apologize to my teammates and I hope what the club wants to do with me”, Lionel expressed himself, showing himself hurt by what happened, in a homemade clip where he is seen in a suit. How will the story end?
#VIDEO #Messis #words #suspension #applied #PSG #traveling #permission
