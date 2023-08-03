Lionel Messi’s party in Miami continues. Inter qualified for the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup this Wednesday by beating Orlando City 3-1, in the first Florida derby for the Argentine star, who scored his second consecutive double.

From goal to goal -he already has five in three games-, Messi has already become the undisputed idol of fans who now dream of winning this tournament played by teams from the MLS (United States and Canada) and the Mexican league.

The game started in the best way for Inter Miami. Sergio Busquets commanded in midfield, the team played patiently and all that was missing was for Messi to come into play more.

The Flea was not long in appearing. In the 6th minute, Robert Taylor received the ball from the left, faced the opposite side, accelerated towards the center and saw Messi uncheck in the area.

The winger gave a brilliant, chopped pass over the defense, which the Argentine captain finished off into the net. The 20,000 spectators at the DRV PNK in Fort Lauderdale, north of Miami, were already rubbing their hands at another possible display of their star.

A yellow for 10

It seemed a matter of time before Inter’s second goal would arrive, when Orlando City, deprived of the ball until now, equalized in an isolated play. Uruguayan midfielder César Araújo scored with a low shot after goalkeeper Drake Callender parried a good shot from Colombian Iván Angulo.

Orlando’s goal upset Inter’s game, which for a few minutes multiplied bad passes and turnovers, including Messi.

The number 10, frustrated by the marking of his rivals, earned his first yellow card in the United States with a push on an opponent.

After protesting several rival entries, Rosario’s genius returned to focus on the game and was about to put his team ahead again with two clear chances before the break.

Inter’s second goal came just after the interval. The referee punished with a penalty a slight grab by defender Antonio Carlos to Josef Martínez in the area. The Venezuelan forward transformed it without trembling.

