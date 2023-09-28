The Houston Dynamo beat Inter Miami 2-1 and won its second US Open Cup after a meeting characterized by its pragmatism, in which they took full advantage of the counterattacks and the notable absence of the injured Leo Messi, who did not even appear on the list of players available for the grand final.

It may be of interest to you: Inter Miami could not do without Lionel Messi and was left without a title in the US Open Cup

From the beginning, the Argentine’s participation in this confrontation was uncertain. The club did not release the squad list, and in the previous press conference, Gerardo Martino did not confirm his withdrawal.

Despite winning the narrative, Without Messi and Jordi Alba (also injured), Inter Miami was significantly diminished against a well-structured Houston Dynamo.

We tell you: Hubert Bodhert spoke and the Santa Fe fans even hit him with the bucket

Messi and his suffering in the stands

Although the captain of the Argentina team did not play, he decided to watch the game with his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, and his three children, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, to support his teammates.

However, the game was not at all calm for the Argentine star; What started calmly ended in frustration, due to his team’s defeat in the final: his reactions went viral on social networks.

Read here: ‘Búfalo’ Ovelar scored a great goal, but had to run off the field: video

The camera that kept its focus on Lionel Messi throughout the match revealed how his expression was transforming with each minute; He initially reflected complete serenity, but the superiority of the Houston Dynamo generated increasing despair in him.

After the first goal of the opposing team, Messi began to show concern and the helplessness of not being able to influence the game manifested itself as he bit his nails.

In the 33rd minute, when the referee decided a penalty in favor of Houston, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner put his hands on his head and regretted the decision, expressing his displeasure to one of his companions.

YEDLIN’S KICK AND LEO’S REACTION Inter Miami suffers against Houston Dynamo in the final of the US Open Cup. This was the penalty that led to the 0-2. pic.twitter.com/5uGZj7rDe7 — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) September 28, 2023

And the Houston team’s second goal resulted in one of the most talked about images of the night. Messi couldn’t believe how close his goalkeeper came to stopping the shot, leaving an image that went viral..

CAMPANA HAD IT IN THE END AND THIS IS HOW LEO LIVED IT! Inter Miami was close to the feat and Messi suffered towards the end of the game. Houston Dynamo won 2-1 and won the US Open Cup. pic.twitter.com/ypYqoETfVA — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) September 28, 2023

The last play of the game, in which Inter Miami sought to even the score, showed Lionel Messi’s frustrationwho put his hands on his head and covered his face because he couldn’t believe that his teammate had missed the goal.

SPORTS

With information from EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO