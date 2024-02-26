The Angeles Galaxy and Inter Miami They tied 1-1 this Sunday in the debut of the Californians in the new season of MLS with Riqui Puig as the leader of the locals and Lionel Messi capable of changing the fate of the match in the final minutes.

The Galaxy dominated a large part of the match thanks to the successful association between Puig and the cattle Joseph Paintsil, but the Argentine star's team arrived physically well in the final stages and could have won a bigger prize.

The match played in a packed Dignity Health Sports Park stadium left great details of Messi, to a Luis Suárez very disconnected, in addition to quite unfortunate defensive performances by Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

It was the second time Messi played in 'The City of Stars', after facing Los Angeles FC in September of last year, and the Latin fans came en masse to a match for which the 'no tickets' sign was posted.

There were many incentives not to miss the event, among others Puig's reunion with Messi, Suárez, Busquets and Albawith whom he celebrated the 2018-19 League at Barça, despite his timid role in that team.

Lionel Messi on the Inter Miami bench

The match started with a round trip in which galaxy He concentrated the most dangerous plays thanks to very fast transitions led by Puig. So much so that Busquets made several untimely tackles on the Los Angeles team's midfielder.

Busi and Riqui They faced each other again and again, and usually the latter emerged victorious, deploying a wide range of resources to protect and move the ball with speed.

In one of those, Galaxy's number 10 served on the right for Paintsil, who was knocked down by Busquets and the referee gave a penalty in the 12th minute. Puig took responsibility and hit the left side of the goalkeeper. Miami, Drake Callender, who saved the maximum penalty in a great act of reflexes.

In the 27th minute came the clearest warning from the team Greg Vanney in the first half thanks to a shot from outside the area taken by Puig that hit the crossbar.

The final stages of the first period left a Inter Miami trying to intimidate Galaxy with some maneuvers Messi and unsuccessful attempts to start Luis Suarez, who missed a clear chance – later disallowed due to offside – when half-time was about to arrive.

Those of 'Tata' Martino They came out with a different face in the second half and in the first minute of this, a rise by Alba left the Paraguayan Diego Gómez in a free position, who missed John McCarthy.

Also Messi He tried his luck from outside the area on several occasions, finding some loophole between the duo Yoshida and Cáceres, a Uruguayan center back who also played for Barcelona in the first years of his career.

But Puig – who was seen to be very motivated – and Paintsil continued to intermittently torment the pink team with balls behind the back of the Spanish side of Inter Miami who either retreated late or was overtaken while defending at an inferiority.

The Japanese lane's attack also came from his side. Yamane that found the post after a combinative play. Thus, in the 75th minute, an arrival from the Catalan Galaxy midfielder left him in a shooting position, Callender repelled down low, but the rebound allowed the Serbian striker to Dejan Joveljic score the first goal of the game.

THE FIRST GOAL IN MLS 2024 ARRIVED FOR LEO!! On the hour and after an assist from Jordi Alba, agonizing goal from MESSI to save Inter Miami against LA Galaxy…pic.twitter.com/XWSmugv5b8 — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) February 26, 2024

After this, those of Miami They had a final ten minutes with many chances, until Sunrise He found the formula, he enabled Messi in the area and the Argentine did not forgive in the 92nd minute.

Just one minute later, the Argentine was able to complete the comeback but his shot went wide and the stands, in which there were thousands of shirts with his number, ended up applauding him.

With information from EFE.

