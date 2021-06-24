Lionel messi He celebrated his 34th birthday in his room, with his classmates and surrounded by gifts. The moment went viral on social media. Look at the video!
A new birthday found Lionel Messi in the concentration of the Argentine team. And this time, captured by a camera that was in the place, his companions approached the bedroom that he shares with Sergio Agüero to give him gifts and celebrate a new anniversary of his birth.
Wines, a cap and even a jerrycan with holy water they could be observed among the gifts made by his companions, who embraced with the Argentine captain. In this way, the camaraderie and good vibes that exist in the squad led by Lionel Scaloni were demonstrated.
Next Monday, Argentina will play against Bolivia for the last date of Group A of the Copa América. Once classified, it will be enough for the team to win by the minimum difference to secure the first place in their area.
Finishing in first or second place, the Albiceleste will avoid crossing with Brazil until the end of the contest, if both countries manage to reach that instance. At a firm pace, with brief but forceful results, the Argentine team continues on its way to fulfill its dream.
Leave a Reply