Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Video: Messi is already in Miami to finalize details of his transfer to Inter Miami

July 12, 2023
Video: Messi is already in Miami to finalize details of his transfer to Inter Miami

Lionel MessiLionel Messi.

Social networks, Inter Miami Twitter

Messi arrived this Tuesday in the American city where he will settle.

The Argentine star Lionel Messi arrived on Tuesday in the US city of Miami (Florida) to close his signing with Inter of the North American League (MLS).

Messi already set foot in Miami

A police source at the small executive airport in Fort Lauderdale, on the outskirts of Miami, confirmed to AFP that the Albiceleste captain landed in a private jet and has already left the facility, near the Inter stadium.

This is also seen in the video of the moment.

On June 7, Messi announced his intention to continue his career at Inter Miami, who plans to present the Argentine star at an event at his stadium next Sunday.

Messi’s presentation

Gerardo Martino and Lionel Messi.

Messi, after signing his contract with Inter Miami, is expected to be presented at a great event this Sunday, July 16 at the DRV PNK Stadium starting at 8:00 p.m. local time.

“The event will feature entertainment, pitch speeches and more. More details will be announced closer to the event date,” Inter Miami said in a statement last week.

It is expected that the Spanish Sergio Busquets, who was a teammate of the Argentine star at Barcelona, ​​will also be presented at this event. Everything indicates that the debut of Messi and Busquets with Inter Miami will be on July 21 in the Inter Miami match against the Mexican Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

With EFE and AFP

