The match between Inter Miami and Cincinnati, by the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer (MLS), took all the attention this Saturday, for the return to the playing fields of the Argentine star Lionel Messi, who completed five games out due to an injury.

The captain of the Argentina national team He was the protagonist of a spicy crossover with the Colombian Santiago Arias, who was a starter in the Cincinnati team, and made ’10’ angry.

Injury time was running out and Inter Miami attacked to try to equalize the match that they lost 0-1. Lionel Messi took the ball inside the area and tried to dribble past the opponents to be alone facing the goal.

But the Argentine did not count on the intervention of Santiago Arias. The Colombian stood between the ball and Messi to earn an attacking foul for his team and avoid the risk in his area.

The man from Antioquia cut off the action and fell to the grass after the foul of Messi, who lost patience and he angrily complained to the Colombian for simulating an alleged foul. Messi reproached the action, while Arias was on the ground, but having no response, decided to hit the side in the neck who was looking to gain a few seconds at the end.

Frustrated by the action, the ’10’ tried to confront the Colombian to complain about the situation, while the referee calmed the actions. In the end, Santiago Arias got up from the grass and began a dialogue for several meters with Messi, the Argentine continued to protest the simulation, while The Antioquian wanted to reduce the tension of the moment with a smile.

Despite searching in every way for the tying goal, the Inter Miami lost 0-1 after Álvaro Barreal’s goal against a Cincinnati that is the undisputed leader of the Eastern Conference with 68 points. While Messi’s team is second to last with 33 points and is further away from qualifying for the MLS play-offs.

