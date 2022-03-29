We tested on the road and on the dirt road Mercedes GLC 4matic in Plug-In Hybrid version with 316 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque, combined with an increased 13.5 kWh lithium-ion battery.

An SUV with an engine 194 horsepower 4-cylinder dieselsupported by one electric from 90 kW (122 horsepower). The electric autonomy is equal to 50 kmaccording to WLTP cycle. We tested the electric range and consumption during our video test, comparing them with the GLC 220d and the GLC AMG 63s.

VIDEO test Mercedes GLC Plug-in Hybrid

Video Mercedes-Benz GLC test driving impressions Plug-in Hybrid 4matic diesel

Photo Mercedes GLC

