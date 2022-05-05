We tried the Mercedes EQB 300 4matic the electric SUV up to 7 seats with a power of 228 HP and 390 Nm of torque, with a 66.5 kWh lithium-ion battery placed under the floor.

A twin-engine SUV electric from 168 kW (228 horsepower). The autonomy declared in electric is equal to 423 kmaccording to WLTP cycle. During our video test we tested the autonomy, consumption and recharging at a fast Ionity column.

VIDEO test Mercedes EQB 300 4Matic

Video test Mercedes EQB 300 4Matic electric SUV 7 seats

Photo Mercedes EQB

