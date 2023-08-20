The American noah lyleswith a time of 9.83, was proclaimed in Budapest world champion of 100 meters and became the new king of international speed.

Lyles, 26, was in charge of warming up on his arrival in the Hungarian capital prior to this World Cup.

(Jhon Jader Durán: see his spectacular goal, the first with Aston Villa)

(Anthony Zambrano and Sandra Arenas, eliminated in the Athletics World Cup)

high claims

“I aspire to achieve three gold medals (100, 200 and 4×100 relay) and break the world record for Usain Bolt in the 200. I will run in 9.65 the 100 and the 200 in 19.10″, he said.

The comment angered his compatriot Fred Kerleywho won gold in the last World Cup with Eugene and who was eliminated in the semifinals in Budapest along with another podium contender, the Italian Marcell Jacobs, that this season has been diminished by injuries.

Noah Lyles’ first goal, to win the 100, was achieved on the second day of the World Cups, although not with Usain Bolt’s record (9.58) in Berlin on August 16, 2009.

Lyles beat the Budapest National Athletic Center with 9.83, the best world mark of the year and also his own, which was at 9.86.

The second drawer of the podium went to the athlete from Botswana Letsile Tebogo, who stopped the clock in 9.88, the same mark but with better thousandths than the British Zharnel Hugheswho hung the bronze.

(Scandal! Manager ‘went too far’ with a player in madness for the title of Spain)