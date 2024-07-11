The MadMac is finished! As you might expect with a bespoke, one-off, drift hypercar, testing didn’t go smoothly. The 1,000bhp engine was so powerful that the subframe couldn’t handle it and warped. In addition, the handbrake rod and gear lever broke off in the hands of ‘Mad Mike’ Whiddett. But now the McLaren P1 drift car is finished and ready to crush rubber.

Lanzante and Mad Mike together manage to make the P1 even more extrovert than it already is. It has become a P1 that has consumed protein shakes, steroids and the stuff the Hulk fell in. There is a large splitter at the front, the wheel arches let air through at the top and the body kit from the Japanese RocketBunny does the rest.

McLaren P1 Drift Car Specifications

McLaren’s original 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 has been scooped out and replaced with something that’s “in Mike’s DNA”. If you know the man at all, you’ll know he’s a sucker for rotary engines. That’s why a heavily boosted 2.0-litre Mazda rotary (the 20B, for those in the know) with a turbocharger and 1,000bhp has been installed at the heart of the carbon-fibre chassis. Unfortunately, neither Lanzante nor Mad Mike communicate a zero-to-smoke time.

Also check out the exhaust. Have you ever seen anything like it? One section juts out to the rear and two smaller pipes look like anti-aircraft guns pumping flames above the rear of the car. After 100 days of tinkering, the builders are proud of the result. Whiddett says it was the biggest challenge of his career. The McLaren P1 drift car’s baptism of fire is this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Listen below to what the 1,000 hp Wankel engine sounds like.