Okay, so you have a Mazda MX-5. An oldie, the first series, the NA, in slang. Now we know plenty of people who wanted to get a little more out of that, and gradually upgraded some things. Air filter, different exhaust, you know it. Tommy Reichenderfer, an American, decided to take it a little more thoroughly. And that led to this device: the most insane Mazda MX-5 you’ve ever seen.

You might even wonder what’s left of the poor MX-5. His engine: gone. Replaced by a V8 of Ford origin, which produces 470 hp. His nose: gone. There’s now an er… ‘grille’ that wouldn’t (or perhaps would) look out of place on a hot rod. Hence the name of the car: Odd Rod. Peculiar Rod, loosely translated. And strange, he is. And tons of fun, as can be seen from the video that our American employee Rob Dahm made about him and his eccentric builder.

After the engine change, Tommy couldn’t stop modifying very well. Just about everything disappeared, and more appeared. Yet this craziest Mazda MX-5, or Miata as it’s called in the US, is still surprisingly analog. No power steering, no ABS, just you, that huge V8 and the road. And rightly so.