The company name on this work bus has been neatly made unrecognizable, but it cannot be missed that this is Picobello BV. Someone decides to do a round of the Nürburgring with a work bus. As far as the rules of the Touristenfahrten are concerned, that is not a problem at all, but you may wonder whether it is wise.

At the Brünnchen corner, the driver finds out why the record for the fastest lap time is not held by an Opel Vivaro. Incidentally, we do not have the idea that the handyman damaged a perfect van, given the dent in the front door. Or will that have happened one turn earlier? Watch the crash of the work van at the Nürburgring below.