“I’ve never seen anything like it before,” says Verstappen when he sees the Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer. Future partner Ford will not be so happy about that after the trips of the Dutchman in the Ford Supervan 4 and the Mustang Mach-E 1400. Anyway, now that Honda still has a deal with Red Bull Racing, this CR-V will be with IndyCar engine are preferred.

Verstappen drives the Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer on the permanent circuit of Miami. So that’s not that transformed parking lot where the F1 races, but the Homestead-Miami Speedway. Here he is accompanied by IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe – although we suspect that he needs little guidance.

Max throws the Honda around and says the car still has quite a lot of grip. Nice that the editors of the video next show a shot of Verstappen smoking up the tires under the special CR-V. View the images below.