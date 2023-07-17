“Only when you use the F-word do you really mean it,” Lewis Hamilton told Max Verstappen after the British GP. The F-word will have been heard frequently from Verstappen’s apartment in Monaco last weekend. During a sim race, Verstappen gets a tap from behind and decides to hand out a penalty himself – with his front bumper.

Verstappen will compete in the iRacing Golden Toast GP, a three-hour race on the digital circuit of Spa-Francorchamps. Halfway through the race things go wrong and in the first corner Verstappen is tapped by Sven-Ole Haase. The F1 champion spins and falls back into the field in his Porsche 911. His teammate in the BMW is also reversed by the collision.

After Eau rouge-Radillion and the Kemmel straight, Verstappen goes straight on in the combination Les Combes. Not because he brakes too late, but with the aim of getting behind Haase again. That succeeds and in the next kink to the right, Bruxelles, Verstappen drills his digital Porsche into Haase’s Ferrari. Both cars end up in the gravel trap, but Max can immediately get back on the asphalt.

The onboard images clearly show that Verstappen makes no attempt to slow down. The competition management of the simarace is not pleased with Verstappen’s action, which means that the Dutch driver is disqualified. Below you can see the images from the first collision with Haase to the revenge action.