We sometimes complain that F1 is not exciting due to the dominance of Red Bull Racing and Verstappen, but do you think it is fun for the driver? Always driving all alone in circles, that also gets boring. But luckily Max Verstappen is sometimes allowed to play together with his colleagues. This time in a monster truck. His challenger is Yuki Tsunoda.

“I’ve never really done anything off-road before. I drove my father’s rally car, but that was more on asphalt,” says Verstappen. In the video below you can see how Verstappen and Tsunoda try to keep the monster trucks under control. The three-meter-high and five-meter-long colossus have 500 horsepower and are unleashed in the Erzberg mine.

The mine has been turned into a circuit with fierce turns such as ‘The Car Yard’, ‘The Swimming Pool’ and ‘The Big Drift’. Partly thanks to that swimming pool, the suits of the drivers do not stay clean. Verstappen talks about his qualifying round: ‘To be honest, my attitude during the qualifying round was to survive. It was very fun.’ See below whether Verstappen can be beaten in his ‘Super Max’ monster truck.