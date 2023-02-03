Ford and Red Bull Racing will not work together for another three years, but that does not alter the fact that the two are madly in love with each other. Where Honda used Verstappen for some dull commercials for the cars, Ford does it the American way. Ford has released Verstappen and his teammate Pérez in the Ford Supervan and the Mustang Mach-E 1400.

Ford boss Jim Farley sees the value in the move into F1. “We are entering an exciting new generation at Ford Performance. We are going to compete to win in F1, the highest achievable in motorsport, with Red Bull Racing.’ Christian Horner also cannot wait for Ford to join the Red Bull family: ‘They are a manufacturer with a rich car history that spans generations. From Jim Clark to Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, history speaks for itself.’

Verstappen in the Ford Supervan

Then the action on the track we talked about. First of all, Verstappen and Pérez are allowed to enter the circuit in the Ford Supervan 4. This electric van has 2,000 hp and is in fact an E-Transit Custom. The 0-100 time is less than two seconds and the top speed is 320 km/h. And then there’s the special Mach-E. There, Ford installed seven (!) engines that together produce 1,419 hp. Enough for quite a few clouds of smoke.