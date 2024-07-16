Mauri Stern Member of magnet broke down in tears on the show Pinky Promise remembering his ex-girlfriend Fey with whom he had a very intense romance in the past, but it fell apart which he regrets to this day, because it would make it clear that things could have been fantastic.

Although Mauri Stern tells a different version of what his relationship was like with Feythe pop singer tells another story that makes many doubt that the relationship was rosy, but what is a fact is that the singer of magnet he still feels affection for her.

“She was the first woman I couldn’t be without at that time and for some reason Fey appeared for her and for me…”, he confessed Mauri Stern who makes it clear that his romance with the singer Bitter sugar It was one of the best, but he still regrets that the relationship did not last.

“I think Fey was the love of his life and he still remembers her with nostalgia and love. And that still hurts him, having lost her,” “I will always take my hat off to a man who opens his heart in that way,” “She is the love of his life but they lost each other due to fame and other things,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that Fey has maintained a private life away from the media for years, but she also rarely talks about various situations that have occurred in her personal life, although when it comes to work, the pop singer is always constantly renewing herself.

Another thing that is causing a stir is that Fey joined the 90’s pop tour where she had a huge success, but she only did a few dates, since she has a very heavy work schedule which she has always kept up with.