Mateo Messi, son of Lionel Messi, He continues to do his thing and has gone viral in recent hours with his talent with the ball. Many Internet users express that he inherited his father's talent: 'magic runs through his veins.'

A few days ago a video of just over a minute went viral, in a game at the Academia del InterMiami, in which Mateo stole the show. He scored three goals, dribbling and great ball control. The 8-year-old boy appears dressed in white and with the same number as his father on his back.

In 2007, he began a courtship with a childhood friend, Antonella Roccuzzo, and made the relationship public to the press in January 2009. The couple married on June 30, 2017 in their hometown, Rosario (Argentina) and currently , they have three children: Thiago, seven years old, Mateo, four years old, and Ciro, two years old.

Mateo defines right-wing crusader first; Then he does a luxury, steps on the ball, turns and finishes. Then he stops the ball with his back and right, he defines the goalkeeper's exit; three great goals. But the video has more images of other plays by the little one.

On December 8th, Matthew It had already been a trend on the networks for a great goal in the Infantiles of the Iinter Miami. Lionel Messi He already pointed out in different interviews that he tried to instill football in his children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, especially since the family moved to the United States.

“The other day they went to play, they had a game. Thiago was coming in and he doesn't even look at you outside. And Mateo comes in and he looks at you, he greets you, he applauds, he makes a play and he looks at you. They are different, but like everyone,” Messi said in an interview.

Mateo Messi dazzles again

The son of Lionel Messi He once again showed some touches with the ball in another video that has gone viral on social networks, in which you can see his dominance and skill when playing little games.

Matthew start playing with a friend from the academy Inter Miami stops or drops the ball to the ground and shows that he has technical skills with some chest checks and passes in the air.

