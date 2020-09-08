Are you aware the “Jerusalema problem”, a problem on TikTok that went viral after confinement? It’s a South African dance, danced at weddings. “What occurred was some Angolans noticed the choreography and began dancing to the track holding full plates and so they began dancing too. So the video went viral“, explains musician Grasp KG.

It began in 2019 when Grasp KG was making a beat. “I bear in mind listening to it time and again and time and again. I used to be additionally looking for a singer who I might train this to as a result of I am a DJ, I am a producer and a DJ“, he explains. Lastly, it’s in the direction of his sister that he goes.”After which we simply posed concepts after which this “Jerusalema, Jerusalema ikhaya lami”, it got here out of nowhere whereas we have been chilling out“, remembers the musician.

Grasp KG didn’t count on such success. “I by no means thought this track would get everybody’s consideration, actually“, he admits. Additionally, he did not count on to make the entire world dance to his track.”The track has taken it to the subsequent degree as a result of now we all know the track, it is all around the world. Jerusalema dance is conquering the world“, rejoices Grasp KG.