This wouldn’t look out of place in a Michael Bay movie.

Cars and big explosions. You expect something like that in Transformers, Fast & Furious or a James Bond movie. But this can also happen in reality. Like in this case. A train rams into a truck that was on the track. Such a big fireball.

This article Video: big explosion after train hits a truck appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Video #Massive #explosion #train #hits #truck