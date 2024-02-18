at least six minors murdered is the fatal balance of a slaughter registered in the municipality of Tlaquepaque, Jaliscoearly this Sunday morning.

At the intersection of Venustiano Carranza and Santiago de Linier streets in the Francisco I. Madero colonyreports of a shootout They reached municipal police.

Upon the arrival of the authorities, they confirmed the presence of six minorswhose ages have not yet been specified and were preliminarily gathered outside a home during the attack.

The DEBATE team is at the scene, where there is intense mobilization by municipal police and Mexican Army.

According to preliminary information on the elements of the Tlaquepaque police station who attended to the report, armed subjects aboard a white vehicle they shot at the young people.

The place is cordoned off by the municipal policewhile experts look for further evidence of the facts.

Until now The arrest of none of the attackers has not been reported. nor were they given greater characteristics of the vehicle in which they were on board.

Massacre in Jalisco: They kill 6 minors in Tlaquepaque

It should be noted that the DEBATE team requested more information about the massacre in Tlaquepaque to the municipal police station. As of this edition there is no response.