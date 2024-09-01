Ciudad Juarez.- Catholic faithful from the Transfiguration of the Lord Church dedicated the 12:30 pm mass to Rafael Antonio Rodríguez Ibarra, a 16-year-old youth found dead this morning.

Video

He was mentioned at least five times during dedications for the faithful deceased by the priest Abraham Fonseca, who lamented the death of the Conalep II student.

By: Diego Villa / The Juarez Journal By: Diego Villa / The Juarez Journal

He also said that during the previous celebration at 10:30 in the morning, the community also prayed for “Rafa” in solidarity with his family.

On Facebook, local residents suggested attending the midday mass to honor the student’s memory, and asked people to wear white clothing and bring balloons of the same color.

However, only about 10 balloons can be seen, carried by three different people.