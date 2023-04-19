María Raquenel better known as Mary Boquitas 53-year-old, arrived at the Sale el Sol program where he spoke of an alleged lawsuit that he would have filed against Gloria Trevi, which he denied in that place and He even put Gustavo Adolfo Infante in his place.

And it is that Mary Boquitas launched a podcast where she told all her truth about what she experienced with Sergio Andrade in the past, but the Mexican singer did not think that Gustavo Adolfo Infante made false comments, so she took advantage of the space to put him in his place in full live

“No, and don’t lie about it again, Gustavo Adolfo Infante assures before and then asserts (…) do not be a liar, I already told you,” Mary Boquitas told the morning news host, who only remained silent at the claim of your guest

But that was not all, since the husband of Mary Boquitas was in the forum and he also went with everything to the journalist, who once again did not say anything, while his colleagues were a little tense when they saw the situation at hand. who faced their guest.

“Raquenel you have my full support, your story shows your soul, your feelings and your story in a clear and concise way. Your podcast pleasantly surprised me. Johanna, as always, is Mrs. Perfect”, “Mary was always the most quiet, repressed, alone; without However, the most talented, she sings a thousand times better than Trevi, only she never fell to the ground or showed her panties to attract attention,” the networks write.