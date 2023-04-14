There is already a date for the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy! The movie “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” by Marvel Studios will be in theaters in Mexico from May 4, 2023. The official premiere of the film in the United States will be a day later, on May 5.

The story follows our intergalactic heroes, who are faced with a threat when Rocket’s troubled past begins to affect them. Peter Quill must lead the team to save Rocket’s life and ensure the survival of the Guardians.

The film is written and directed by James Gunn., who was also in charge of the first two installments. The cast includes Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.

The film is the closing of a trilogy that has been led by James Gunn and promises to be the longest in the series, surpassing the two hours and 17 minutes of its predecessor.

VIDEO: Marvel announces release date for the movie Guardians of the Galaxy 3

If you are a fan of superheroes and intergalactic action, you cannot miss the premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” in the cinema from May 4, 2023. Get ready to eat popcorn and enjoy this exciting adventure.