Video | Marko Matikainen dug out his skates and skated in the middle of Helsinki

Matikainen walks in Kaivopuisto almost every day. He's upset that it's so icy that he doesn't want to stand up there.

For ice skating you don't always need a groomed field or even sea or lake ice. Its Marko Matikainen testified on Sunday in Kaivopuisto.

The video shows how he flew on frozen sections.

Matikainen says that he lives near Kaivopuisto and walks there almost every day. He says that he was upset that the park is so icy that he doesn't want to stand up there. At that time, he had said that skates would actually be more suitable for the weather.

On Sunday, he was on his way to Tuusulanjärvi to skate, and the skates were in his backpack.

“Now if ever,” he said he thought.

Skating in Kaivopuisto went well for him.

Matikainen believes that skating in “Ruttopuisto” or the Old Church Park could also be successful. He encourages everyone to go outside in sunny spring weather.