Mario Götze celebrated a tailor-made debut at PSV Eindhoven. The world champion scored 1-0 in the 3-0 victory of his new employer.
Starting eleven debut for Mario Götze – and what one! It only took nine minutes when Götze benefited from a catastrophic back pass, injected in between and pushed in to make it 1-0. The PSV won the game 3-0 and moved to the top of the table of Eredevise.
Götze, who has apparently lost a few kilograms over the past few weeks, was replaced after 67 minutes.
Leave a Reply