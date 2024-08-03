The passage through the Paris Olympic Games ended for Mariana Pajón on Friday, who said goodbye to the competition in tears, after failing to qualify for the BMX final.

According to the criteria of

The Colombian is a two-time Olympic champion, having won gold in London 2012 and Rio 2016; she also won silver in Tokyo 2020. In 2024, she finished ninth in the semi-final.

“My heart had faith and I believed. I lived it with my heart, I gave the best I had, with the responsibility of bringing joy to the country. (…) This sport is like that, aggressive, but I am very proud of myself,” said Pajón, in tears, in front of the cameras. Caracol News.

“It was a roller coaster of dreams,” said Pajón, who added that “the Olympic path is cruel. My body held out because my heart was beating strongly.”

Mariana Pajon Photo:EFE Share

The emotional hug from Pajón’s mother after her elimination

In videos shared on social media, we could see the emotional moment that Mariana shared with her mother, Claudia Londoño, after failing to qualify for the final.

In the clip, the mother comforts Mariana, who cannot hold back her tears. During the hug, which lasts several seconds, Claudia tells her daughter: “Now, this was one more thing.”

Through tears, the athlete – known as the ‘Queen of BMX’ – says: “I gave it my all.”

And her mother continues: “I know, it doesn’t matter. You were doing very well (…) That’s what this sport is, you know that,” while she wipes away her tears. “You are a tough guy,” he adds.

The medalist then quickly wipes away her tears and smiles as she poses for a photo with her mother.

The runner, who will turn 33 on October 10, is an icon of Colombian sport and not only has two Olympic golds and one silver, but also 18 world titles.

In Paris, he was competing in the Olympics for the fourth time and was within reach of qualifying for the final in Paris.

“I don’t believe it, I don’t believe it, a flame was lit there, then I threw it at them,” the athlete replied with a laugh when asked if the French capital was her fourth and last Olympic Games.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS

*With information from EFE