A beautiful blessing has just come into the life of Mariana Echeverriabecause he has just confirmed on his social networks that he would be pregnant of her second baby, since she took a pregnancy test, which was positive, which sparked all kinds of reactions among her fans.

For those who don’t know, Mariana Echeverria She is married to the American soccer player Oscar Jimenezwho has not shared any reaction contrary to the mexican driverwho could not contain the emotion when he found out what happened, because he broke down in tears when he learned that his family continues to grow.

In addition, Mariana Echeverría has always been very loved in show business, as she has always shown to be a woman with great charisma and talent, proof of this has been her participation in I fall down laughingwhere he has always captivated with his participation.

“Today was a very special day for me, I have no words to describe what I am experiencing, God gave me the opportunity to be a Mother again, today inside my womb is my rainbow baby, a baby that comes full of light, energy and hope. I am happy, happy, happy and as with Lucca, Óscar and I will do everything possible to be the best parents. Every day I reaffirm that God’s timing is perfect. Welcome @ baby!”, wrote the famous.

It is worth mentioning that Mariana Echevarria On one occasion he unleashed madness by kissing his partner Mariazel, which went viral, as it has been something that has rarely been seen in this type of program.

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp