While he was preparing to attend the media, the Rosario commented: “One minute please to (wait for) Andrés. One minute“. And a few moments later he asked the press officer of the institution to repeat the message to those who were waiting on the other side of the screen for the coach’s word.

Despite the criticism received from several British communicators and colleagues for not elaborating on the country’s native language, Bielsa always stated that even his level of English is not good enough to be able to explain the complex vocabulary of football in one language. it doesn’t handle perfectly.

Beyond that, Jack Harrison, a mainstay of the whole of Yorkshire, revealed a talk that Bielsa gave them in English inside the locker room. “A couple of weeks ago he read one of the speeches in English for the first time. It was amazing to hear from him and know that he is trying“, he assured.

Harrison is a fixture on the far left for Bielsa. (AP)

Leeds are 12th in the Premier League with 23 points and 11 points ahead of Fulham (one game less), which is the latest team to be relegated.