Juarez City.- Employees of the company Aptiv Río Bravo Eléctricos IV were poisoned by inhaling toxic substances, although there is no precise information on what type of chemical it is. The few employees who have given their testimony, stating that they were forbidden to make statements to the media, said that they began to smell “strange” and were removed.

An ambulance, the U-10 Municipal Rescue Unit, transported the first employees to a medical institution, as they presented severe symptoms of intoxication.

The workers were evacuated and remain on Rafael Pérez Serna Street, where vomit and remains of food eaten prior to the evacuation can be seen.

The newspaper has not been able to contact company personnel to obtain information on what happened.

“We don’t know what happened. It started to smell really bad and they took us out,” an employee of the Aptiv maquiladora told El Diario, inhaling deeply as he walked.

His gaze fell to the floor, where he saw the vomit on the pavement.

The workers who were able to give their statements to El Diario said that the internal security protocols failed and the staff was not evacuated immediately, which is why several workers were poisoned.

An alleged chemical leak, some say it was ammonia, caused second-shift workers to be removed from production lines.

All the city’s ambulances, including the Red Cross and Municipal Rescue, were concentrated on Rafael Pérez Serna Street where they began to attend to the most affected workers. At least six people were seen in the ambulances getting oxygen.

The workers were standing or sitting in a parking lot, while Civil Protection personnel and Red Cross paramedics organized emergency care.

“Several people have serious symptoms,” said a Municipal Public Security agent, one of the first responders.

“They wouldn’t let us out,” said another worker who declined to give his name.

At least six people were sent to the emergency room of the Mexican Social Security Institute.

The maquiladora company has not released any information regarding this accident.

More information in a few minutes.