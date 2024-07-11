EL PAÍS columnist Manuel Jabois is clear that the main objective of Spanish football must be to protect Lamine Yamal. With all the spotlight on him and after becoming the star of the Eurocup semi-final between Spain and France, Jabois believes that “he looks good in the world, but this is detrimental to him and we have to be very careful with these things,” he says in the video that heads this news. “We have to strip him of responsibilities, both in the national team and at Barça, we have to tell him to continue enjoying himself as much as possible,” Jabois said.