manelyk gonzalez33 years old, has his fans really worried, this after a spectacular fall that he had in the rehearsals of Las Estrellas Bailan in Hoywhere the young woman qualified as one of the best dancers, but a bad experience brought her to the ground in an ostentatious way.

It was Josh Gutiérrez, Manelyk González’s dance partner, who was unable to hold his partner during rehearsals, so the terrible moment was recorded and even the Hoy program watched the video, as the dancer explained to them what was happening. happened.

It may interest you:

In the competition Josh Gutiérrez explained to the judges what happened, but what worried him the most was that the reality star had a bump, as well as severe pain in the neck, for which they immediately did an MRI to rule out severe internal damage.

“Hay Mane, how strong what happened to you today, I wish that Archangel Rafael helps you heal soon, God bless you my girl, good health for Mane”, “We were attentive and happy to see your choreography and this happens my best wishes bow tie “, “Oh my God, it can’t be. What a terrible fall. I ask God that it’s nothing serious. Beautiful Mane, I wish you a speedy recovery,” write the networks.

It may interest you:

It is worth mentioning that the influencer has also caused a total stir in the competition due to the controversies she has had in the past with various participants.