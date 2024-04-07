Luis Diaz It is a figure in the Liverpool, team that lost the lead of the Premier league with the Arsenal after the 2-2 draw with the Manchester United this Sunday.

The Guajiro striker stood out by scoring the first goal of the game that became complicated and in which the club led by Jurgen Klopp He rescued a point to continue in the fight for the title.

Genius and figure

Díaz had a very outstanding performance, not only for the goal scored in the first half, but throughout the match he fought and fought with his dribbles in search of victory.

Liverpool has 71 points, the same as Arsenal, but due to goal difference they lose the lead in the Premier, seven days away from knowing the champion.

Luis Díaz scores a great volley goal. Photo:EFE / SOCIAL NETWORKS Share

Those led by Klopp will face the Crystal Palace, Fulham, Everton, West Ham, Tottenham, Aston Villa and they will close with Wolves, a schedule that benefits them.

Arsenal will have matches against Aston Villa, Wolves, Chelsea, Tottenham, Bournemouth, West Ham and Everton.

City will face each other in the final rounds Luton, Brighton, Nottingham, Wolves, Fulham and West Ham.

The Premier League demands that none of those fighting for the title play, as Liverpool did on Sunday.

Party

Well, while Díaz was fighting in England, his father, 'Mané' returned to Colombia and lit up the party with a Vallenato party.

The father of the Colombian goalscorer was seen in an establishment in Barranquilla and to the sound of the guacharaca and the accordion he sang again and felt in his homeland, after several months in England.

Sports