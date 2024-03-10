Liverpool and Manchester City face each other at Anfield in search of the top of the Premier League standings. Two teams with great figures and coaches are synonymous with a good game, despite having an unstoppable Erling Haaland up front, being the player who logically everyone expects the goal to come, City's first goal to open the match came by part of John Stones.
The reality is that the game is very even and neither team imposes superiority, except on the scoreboard. At 23 minutes into the first half, Stones said goodbye to the 0-0 lead with a real great goal.
Without a doubt, the goal is a wonder no matter how you look at it since the play is perfect. Those led by Pep Guardiola knew how to play quickly and without individuality to merge and give rise to the first goal of the match.
An exceptional cross from Kevin de Bruyne, basically a pass to the foot inside the rival area. A screen from Aké on Alexis Mac Allister was key to being able to free the man from the goal, John Stones who also quickly overtook Darwin Núñez and appeared alone in front of the goalkeeper's near post to define. Prepared and above all well executed play by the blues.
Thanks to this goal, Manchester City went into halftime with the numerical advantage on the scoreboard 1-0, without changes and with Rodri cautioned at the end of this first half. It is John Stones' first goal of the season, reaching 16 points with the City shirt in 251 games.
