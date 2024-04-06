VIDEO. Manager of the Mexican Embassy in Quito is attacked by Ecuadorian police

Roberto Cansecoin charge of the Mexican Embassy in Quito, Ecuador, He was harassed by police who broke into the facilities to arrest former vice president Jorge Glas.

A video leaked to social networks shows Canseco rushing towards one of the vehicles, when officers pull him to the ground, while they arrest the diplomat who was receiving political asylum in the place that is legally Mexican territory.

In an interview with the media, carried out after the incident, he explained that the police had no arguments or elements to arrest former vice president Jorge Glas.

“This is outside of any norm and they are doing it because he is a persecuted person as we can see today,” he said effusively when asked by the press.

On the other hand, He said he had been beaten by police officers while trying to prevent the arrest.

“They have beaten me to the ground, I physically tried to prevent them from entering like criminals. They raided the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador. This is not possible. It cannot be. It is crazy,” he said.

Mexican reaction

Minutes after what happened, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) used his X account '@lopezobrador_', formerly Twitter, to confirm the news that sounded like a rumor and reject the intervention of the Police.

In addition, he explained that he asked the Mexican Foreign Minister to cut diplomatic relations with Ecuador.

“Alicia Bárcena, our Secretary of Foreign Affairs, has just informed me that police from Ecuador forcibly entered our embassy and detained the former vice president of that country who was a refugee and processing asylum due to the persecution and harassment he faces,” posted about the arrest and break-in.