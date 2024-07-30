Juarez City.- Municipal police arrested a man who entered the Technological University on Monday afternoon and caused damage to the classrooms.

Security personnel from the educational institution made the report to the emergency number 911, and the agents went to the Technological University located on Playa del Conchal Street in the Hacienda de las Torres neighborhood.

According to the Municipal Police, the intruder entered Building I, took two fire extinguishers, and entered a classroom on the ground floor, breaking the glass, and then went up to the upper floor where he barricaded himself and broke another glass.

The officers entered by breaking down the door and using police techniques managed to subdue and arrest him, later turning him over to the State Attorney General’s Office for the damage he caused.

This case caused fear among the student community of the educational institution, since one of the versions that circulated among them was that the subject committed a sexual assault and threatened to return.

However, the Municipal Public Security Secretariat dismissed this version.