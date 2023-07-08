recently in a beauty salon in the United States and was registered in a video what was done viral on the popular platform TikTok. In the clip, we can see a man trying to commit a robberyBut the story takes an unexpected turn. everyone ignores it.

The assailant threatens those present, but goes unnoticed.

In the images captured by a security camera of the establishment, you can see how the suspect enters the beauty salon and begins to shout and threaten the people who were in the place. However, to everyone’s surprise, the people present seem ignore it completelyas if they were used to this kind of situation.

Despite his threats and having a hand in a bag, pretending to have a gun, man fails to get what he seeks. Without saying a word, he is forced to leave the establishment without having achieved his mission.

Local media report that Atlanta police are already searching for the individual for his Attempted robbery at the beauty salon.