In an incident that has generated all kinds of controversies on social networks, a man desperate for his neighbor’s loud musicwent to extreme measures to fix the noise problem.

The individual, who went viral on the platform TikTok, recorded a video showing how ripped light meter of one of the companions of his neighbourhood.

The protagonist of the video, whose identity has not yet been revealed, expressed his frustration at the constant noise generated by his neighbor, who, apparently, played loud music during the day.

In the images shared on social networks, it is clearly seen how the individual points his camera towards the house of the noisy neighbor, while the latter continues to play his music at a deafening volume.

Unable to bear the scandal anymore, the subject makes a drastic decision and with determination he approaches the light meter of the annoying neighbor’s house.

Immediately after this act, the neighbor’s music stops abruptly, leaving a surprising silence in the place. The author of the event left the place, while the video finishes playing.

This incident has generated a debate in social networks on how to handle conflicting situations with neighbors and how to find peaceful solutions instead of resorting to extreme actions.

