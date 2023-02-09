A video of a merchant who he detained two suspected thieves with a grate and prevented them from achieving their goal. Now, the citizen is recognized as a “hero” due to his immediate action.

The fact, which has now gone viral and is going around the world, It happened in Argentina when the man was in charge of closing his premises with bars.

According to local media, the merchant, identified by the name of Daniel, managed to hear the screams of the victim and seconds later he decided to run towards the road with the gate in his hands.

The merchant waited for the suspected thieves to pass by and threw the gate. Due to the impact of the metal artifact, both the driver and the grillman fell to the ground.

Unfortunately, a motorcyclist who was next to the alleged criminals was also affected, as they collided with him after losing control of the vehicle.

According to the version of the Argentine channel, ‘C5N’, the victim of the apparent robbery was a homemaker who was making a delivery and left the motorcycle runninga moment that possible criminals took advantage of.

For now, it is known that the respective complaint was not made for what happened; however, after the merchant’s action, the resident was able to recover his motorcycle.

After what happened, Daniel gave a statement to the aforementioned channel and mentioned that the alleged thieves managed to escape.

“It was instinct…I didn’t mean to hurt anyone or anything like that,” he stated.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

