A man apparently under the influence of alcohol and, who was armed, threw a dog into a cauldron boiling with oil; due to the burns it suffered, the animal died on the spot.

In a video broadcast on social networks by the Peludos Desamparados association, it is observed when a subject leaves a butcher shop and takes a dog that was outside the business along with another canine and throws it into the cauldron where they prepared the chicharrón.

The man then gets into a white Pointer-type Volkswagen vehicle, while another man comes out to see that the animal is inside the boiler, and tries to help him out.

Subject threatened butcher and then threw dog into oil

According to the report of the Civil Guard of Tecámac, Mexico; The events occurred yesterday after noon in the San Pablo Teacalco neighborhood, on Benito Juárez street, where the “Chucky” butcher shop is located.

The officers belonging to that quadrant received a call because a man disturbed the order in a butcher shop.

Upon arrival, the owner of the establishment told them that a man in an aggressive, drunken mode, armed with a firearm, insulted him and warned him that it was better for him to close the butcher shop and never come back.

The stranger took a knife with which they cut meat and put it to the owner’s neck so that he understood that the threat was serious.

Then he left the premises and that’s when he grabbed the dog and threw it where there was boiling oil. After doing so, she continued to threaten the business owner.

When the Tecámac police arrived, the man had already escaped from the site.

The authorities were present at the scene.

Peludos Desamparados announced on his social networks that the dog did not survive, so they demand that the person responsible for his death be arrested.

The elements of the National Guard took the owner of the butcher shop to the facilities of the Attorney General of the State of Mexico to denounce what happened.

.@FiscaliaEdomex🛑 VERY STRONG IMAGES🛑

Today 28 approx. At 12 noon this guy came to argue at a butcher shop on Benito Juárez street in #tecamac when exiting IRRATIONALLY

picks up a small dog that was just passing by and…THROWS IT INTO THE POT OF BOILING OIL! pic.twitter.com/gtMTsPKxdT — Furry Helpless (@ Plu2Desampara2) May 29, 2023

Open investigation

After the facts were known, The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico began an investigation for the crime of animal abuse.

According to a video circulating on social networks, a person threw a canine into a container, for which he lost his life due to the burns he suffered.

The State Prosecutor’s Office announced that it has collected various interviews with witnesses, in addition to Investigative Police (PDI) carry out procedures to collect the necessary evidence to identify and locate the person responsible for the facts and present it to the agent of the Public Ministry.

The events provoked the indignation of netizens who saw the images showing the cruelty of the subject who threw the animal into the saucepan, for which they demanded that the authorities arrest and punish him for the death of the tenderloin.