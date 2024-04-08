CDMX.- A women was attacked with bulletsin a peddler located at the station Metro Fine Arts and was taken wound still hospital.

The alleged attacker was arrested.

In a bulletin it is detailed that the female has approximately between 20 and 30 years oldand was the object of a probable direct attack.

Apparently the they hurt in the legs and was conscious when paramedics and authorities arrived.

It is mentioned that witnesses the fact They chased the attacker to the entrance of the Metro, where they grabbed him and subdued him. The likely person responsible for the attack was wearing red pants with a white sweatshirt.

After the reports to the emergency room, they came police and a medical unit of the Mayor's Office.

The medical staff treated the female person injured by gunshots, and took her to the nearest hospital.

The civilians handed the detainee over to the police, who would in turn hand him over to the corresponding authority.