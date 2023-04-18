Video: man scared of life by bear that surprises him in his own home

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The cameras in the house recorded the moment of the meeting.
Screenshot from ‘CNN’ newscast
The cameras of the house recorded the moment of the meeting.
The bear entered the patio of the house while the man was looking at his cell phone.
A man got a scare when he noticed that a black bear interrupted in his house, while he was resting in his patio, in United States.
The cameras of the house recorded when a black bear entered the porch of a house in North Carolina and surprised the ownerwho was reading on his cell phone in a lawn chair.
In the video you can see how the man identified as David Oppenheimer, he corners himself against the side of the furniture and holds a pillow that he had on his legs while he remains motionless when he sees the animal.
At the same time, it looks scared bear after noticing the presence of Oppenheimer in the chair, as it looks like seconds before, the animal walks in calmly, but upon running into this he is also surprised and runs off.
The unusual meeting that occurred last Thursday had all kinds of comments on Instagram, where you could read “I don’t know who was more scared”, “The bear was scared too”among others.
Undoubtedly, the encounter did not go too far and left a comic record among those involved in the stupefied reaction of both the man and the bear when they ran into each other, which ended without any attack.
DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING
TIME
