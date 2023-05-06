United States.- On social networks the impressive video where a tragedy almost occurred, since A baby was at risk of being hit by a car after its caregiver tripped.

The strong video shows how an apparently overweight woman falls to the ground and the stroller with a baby heads towards the passing vehicles.

Woman has difficulty getting upand tries several times to stand up, but ends up succumbing.

Fortunately, a man acted quickly and stops the stroller where the baby was

Users of social networks commented on the video mentioning that It is not due to the overweight of the woman that she could not get upsince perhaps he was seriously injured at that time.

“How ugly, how they criticize the lady And truly, thank God, that man appeared and helped, but put yourself in her place, the fear and impotence she had at that moment,” wrote a user.

VIDEO: Man rescues baby from being run over

“Thank God that he put that person in his path, It’s not the overweight, it’s that he got hurt and out of desperation one cannot stop, it happened to me with my baby in my arms,” ​​commented a netizen.