Friends usually create an unbreakable bond, being the family that one chooses, for which, when a loved one dies, they say that they are angels who care from heaven, as a clear example, a A man recounted in a viral video that he received signals from his dead friend asking him to act immediately.

Although time passes, distance, and in the face of problems, true friendships are through thick and thin, however, clips circulate on social networks, showing that ties can even go beyond existential planes , by sending signals.

It is said that people who die, when someone important is in danger, put clues in some way along the way, to take care of them, however, on this occasion, the viral case is something a little different.

Since in the clip, published on the TikTok digital platform, by the account of (@depaydepayocampo), the content creator wrote, “As when my competitor sends me a signal, to clean his cross”.

Therefore, the boy surprised the digital world by sharing that after receiving a signal, he visited his friend at the pantheon, thus, during the recording, showed the grave.

Following this, to show him that although the young man lost his life, he went to his grave, and began to clean the place where the mortal remains lie with whom he shared many moments of his life.

after being seen pull up the grass that covered the grave, the emotional song “the rescue” was playingof Grupo Marca Registrada.

Upon experiencing the pain of his friend, who accompanied him on many adventures, and showing that he is someone loyal, at the signs, he went to clean the place where the remains of his body now remain.