Cars and art have many similarities. You can look at it for days and fantasize about how the maker intended it, but sometimes you don’t understand it at all. Australian Adrian Portelli takes the fact that you can use cars as art a little too seriously. He has his McLaren Senna GTR hoisted in his penthouse at a height of 215 meters.

The man has earned his fortune thanks to a platform on which he promotes and gives away stuff. That we never thought of that. He bought the McLaren Senna GTR for 3 million Australian dollars, which is about 1.8 million euros. “It was just in a factory and I’m not allowed to drive it on the road,” Portelli said 9News.

The McLaren Senna GTR on the road

A video on his Instagram page shows that the businessman had no problem with that before. But the Senna GTR is not street legal at all, is it? Well, basically not, but there is a package to make the GTR meet all safety requirements. Now find a road that is flat enough that you don’t get any damage to the underside.

Anyway, according to Portelli, it was a big job to put the Senna in his penthouse. ‘It was a mission. They had to take out all the windows, so maybe it’s found its forever home,” says the proud owner. As a McLaren mechanic you worked so hard to put together the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, after a while it is never used again. From now on, the Senna will have a ‘central place’ in a room in the penthouse.

